Kamloops Blazers Sign 2024 First Round Pick Asher Gingras

May 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2009-born forward Asher Gingras to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Gingras was selected by the Blazers in the 1st round, 22nd overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Gingras is from Steinbach, MB and played the 2023-24 season with the Eastman Selects U15 AAA team. In 21 games, he had 30 goals, 23 assists and 53 points. He also added 13 goals, 6 assists and 19 points in 11 playoff games.

"We would like to welcome Asher and his family to the Kamloops Blazers organization," said General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of Asher's development over the coming seasons."

The 6'1" and 160lb forward is the first player signed by the Blazers from the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Gingras and the rest of the Kamloops Blazers 2008 and 2009-born prospects will be on the ice this weekend in Kamloops at Brock Arena on Saturday, June 1st from 1:00pm to 3:00pm and on Sunday, June 2nd from 9:00am to 11:00am.

