Sports stats



Omaha Lancers

Kam Hendrickson Makes Incredible Stick Save

November 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Omaha Lancers YouTube Video


Omaha's Kam Hendrickson makes back-to-back sprawling saves
Check out the Omaha Lancers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...

United States Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Omaha Lancers Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central