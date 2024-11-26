Kam Hendrickson Makes Incredible Stick Save
November 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Omaha Lancers YouTube Video
Omaha's Kam Hendrickson makes back-to-back sprawling saves
Check out the Omaha Lancers Statistics
