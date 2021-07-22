Kalamazoo Wings to Host Fan-Designed Jersey Contest

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings and Discover Kalamazoo are inviting the public to design a specialty jersey to be worn by the team Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. when they face-off against the Tulsa Oilers. Fans must submit their work to the email handle jersey@kwings.com.

Interested parties are encouraged to submit a jersey/sock design related to the theme "Kalamazoo", showcasing something highlighting our awesome community. The submission deadline is Friday, July 30. These jerseys will be worn during game action and then auctioned off live at the conclusion of the contest, with the proceeds benefiting the First Day Shoe Fund.

Submitted designs will be considered by the Kalamazoo Wings staff and narrowed to a top-10 list of finalists. The final ten jerseys will be voted on by followers of the Kalamazoo Wings' Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages from Monday, August 2 until Tuesday, August 10.

The Kalamazoo Wings staff and ownership will then decide on a winner and reveal the decision on Friday, August 20.

Entire contest details (including templates and rules for submission) can be found below.

Contest Rules

- Create a brand new design for a Kalamazoo Wings specialty jersey and socks.

- DO NOT USE current or previous Kalamazoo Wings logos.

- Your work must be original.

- The jersey color must be dark.

- Once all entries are received, the top 10 designs will be voted on by the public via the K-Wings social media pages.

- The Kalamazoo Wings staff and ownership will choose one winning design from the finalist group.

- The winning jersey design will become the property of the Kalamazoo Wings.

- The Kalamazoo Wings reserve the right to make design modifications to the winning design as needed.

- Limit one design entry per person.

Contest Prize

- Winner will be presented with custom jersey of their choice (custom number and name plate)

- Tickets to the game (Dec. 31, 2021)

- Kalamazoo Wings Fan Experience

- Puck Dropper of the Game

Design Specifications

- Your design can be created in any digital or analog medium (Illustrator, Photoshop, crayon, etc.) and can be submitted in any standard digital format (JPG, PDF, TIFF, etc.).

- Please label your entry with your full name and phone number (JaneSmith_2691234567.JPG)

- Jersey templates are available here for download: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xvjpg090on9989k/AABWIpIf5lEk6BKXIBfnqb7Ja?dl=0

Design Submission Process

- Email your entry as an attachment to jersey@kwings.com; please label the email Subject line with your full name and Kalamazoo Wings Jersey Contest (Jane Smith - Kalamazoo Wings Jersey Contest).

Winner Announce Date

- Friday, August 20, 2021

The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets and American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.

