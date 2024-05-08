Kalamazoo Growlers Sign Three Pitchers: Bryce Brassfield, August Richie and Tyson Noel

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced the signings of three Arizona community college pitchers Tyson Noel, August Richie, and Bryce Brassfield.

August Richie, the 6-foot-2 inch, 170-pound right-handed pitcher is a freshman at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona. A native of Tucson, Richie recently announced his commitment to the University of Virginia halfway through his stellar year with the Aztecs. Heading into the NJCAA DI Districts, Richie has 18 appearances and holds a 3-2 record while recording two saves. Across 32.1 innings of work, Richie has a 3.34 ERA and has struck out 32 batters while only walking nine.

A sophomore from Cochise College, Tyson Noel comes to Kalamazoo after a season as the Apaches' ace. Across a team-leading 66 innings pitched, the sophomore ended the year with a 4.50 ERA and struck out 55 batters. The 6-foot-7 inch 200-pound righty threw two complete games ending the season with a 4-4 record with one save through 19 appearances. A native of Perth, Australia, Noel was a part of the futures program of the Perth Heat, a professional team in the Australian Baseball League.

A native of Gilbert, Arizona, Bryce Brassfield is a 6-foot-3 inch sophomore from Phoenix College. The right-handed pitcher started 10 of his 11 games for the Bears his sophomore season ending with a 3-6 record, 4.27 ERA, and 56 strikeouts compared to 25 walks. Across two seasons with the Bears, Brassfield has 25 total appearances and a career 4.16 ERA with 10.35 strikeouts per nine innings. Brassfield will be headed to play for St. Cloud State this upcoming fall.

The #GrowlersPipeline continues to grow stronger across the country. The 2024 Northwoods League season is right around the corner. Just 20 days away until the Growlers begin their season on a four-game homestand against the Rockford Rivets beginning on May 27th.

