Kalamazoo Growlers Documentary to Release December 9th

December 2, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers are set to release a documentary that will cover their 2022 season, which resulted in the team's first championship in franchise history. Titled Unlikely, the documentary will be released in two parts, with the first part releasing on Friday, December 9th. The documentary will go behind the scenes of the 2022 season with interviews with coaches and staff as well as never before seen footage.

Unlikely will take audiences through the dramatic moments, struggles and eventual glory the Growlers saw during the 2022 season. The documentary will also explore the struggles the team saw on the field in the years leading up to this past season, and just how improbable the 2022 Growlers championship was.

Entering the playoffs as the largest underdog in the field, the Growlers improbable run to the championship will all be revealed in the aptly titled Unlikely.

Unlikely was directed by Evan Brown and produced by Evan Brown, Brian Colopy and Dean Thomas.

Part One of the documentary hits the Growlers social media pages on December 9th, with the epic Part Two conclusion being released one week later on December 16th. A brand new trailer has also been released.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 2, 2022

Kalamazoo Growlers Documentary to Release December 9th - Kalamazoo Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.