Kaion Julien-Grant's Circus Catch Leads to Edmonton Points I CFL

Published on September 27, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Julien-Grant's makes an incredible play leading to the first TD of the half for Edmonton.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.