Kahlina Wasn't Fooled by Messi
Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC YouTube Video
Check out the Charlotte FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from September 13, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Represented at the International Level at All Ages this Window, and Do the Club Proud on and off the Field - FC Cincinnati
- Earthquakes Face LAFC at Levi's Stadium Today at 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: How the Crown Can Clinch this Weekend
- Hunger Cues | Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF
- Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Registix Team up to Unveil the Registix Reserve at Bank of America Stadium
- Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Sold Out
- Charlotte FC Academy to Kick off 2025-26 Season on Saturday