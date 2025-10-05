Kahleah Copper Gettin' Warm!

Published on October 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Kahleah Copper was on FIRE in Game 1

5 threes in the first half - the most ever in a WNBA Finals first half and tied Diana Taurasi's record for most in any half

She finished with 21 PTS, 5 3PM, and 4 REB... and she's back in action for Game 2 at 3pm/ET ABC!

