Sports stats



Minnesota Lynx

Kahleah Copper Drops 36 and the Clutch Buzzer-Beater vs. the Lynx!

June 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video


The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 8, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Minnesota Lynx Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central