Kahleah Copper Becomes Second Player in WNBA History with Consecutive 35+ PT Games
May 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
Kahleah Copper has been putting on a scoring clinic in her past outings. On Tuesday night she became the second player in WNBA history to record 35+ points in back-to-back games. Additionally, Copper became the 4th player in Phoenix Mercury franchise history to record 35+ points and 5+ 3PM in a game, joining: Diana Taurasi (11x), DeWanna Bonner and Sophie Cunningham
Stats from back-to-back 35+ PT games below: May 21st vs Aces: 37 PTS May 18th vs Dream: 38 PTS (career-high)
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
