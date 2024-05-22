Kahleah Copper Becomes Second Player in WNBA History with Consecutive 35+ PT Games

May 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







Kahleah Copper has been putting on a scoring clinic in her past outings. On Tuesday night she became the second player in WNBA history to record 35+ points in back-to-back games. Additionally, Copper became the 4th player in Phoenix Mercury franchise history to record 35+ points and 5+ 3PM in a game, joining: Diana Taurasi (11x), DeWanna Bonner and Sophie Cunningham

Stats from back-to-back 35+ PT games below: May 21st vs Aces: 37 PTS May 18th vs Dream: 38 PTS (career-high)

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.