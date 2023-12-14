K-Wings Ty Glover Recalled from Loan, Reassigned to Abbotsford

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that Vancouver has recalled the loan of Ty Glover and reassigned the forward to Abbotsford (AHL).

Glover, 23, leads Kalamazoo in goals with 12 and ranks second on the team in points with 23 (11a) through 15 games played.

The 6-foot 3-inch, 201-pound, Salford, Great Britain native heads for Abbotsford on a four-game multipoint streak with six goals and four assists across Kalamazoo's last four victories. Glover recorded his first hat trick and second four-point (3g-1a) game as a professional in the K-Wings' 10-3 win versus Iowa on December 8.

The former Western Michigan University (NCAA) Bronco is in his second professional season and played five games with Abbotsford from October 29 thru November 11 this season.

Glover, who was acquired by Vancouver via trade on October 17, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Penguins in March 2022.

Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:35 p.m. EST against the Cincinnati Cyclones (11-9-1-0) at Heritage Bank Center.

