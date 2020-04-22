K-Wings to Face Walleye Outdoors at Toledo's Winterfest

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, are one of two opponents who will face the Toledo Walleye outdoors next season at Toledo's Fifth Third Field during Winterfest, presented by ProMedica and announced by the Walleye Wednesday afternoon.

Kalamazoo and Toledo will face-off Saturday, December 26 at 6:00 p.m., as fans will have the opportunity to watch an ECHL regular season game played outdoors in the baseball stadium home to the Toledo Mud Hens.

"We are very excited to participate in Winterfest with the Walleye for the second time," said K-Wings Governor and Director of Hockey Operations, Toni Lentini-Daniels. "The close proximity between Kalamazoo and Toledo allows our fan base to experience something unique and special."

Toledo will play a second game outdoors Thursday, December 31 at 6:00 p.m. against the Indy Fuel. These will be the third and fourth games in ECHL history to be held outdoors.

"We can't wait to face Kalamazoo again on the outdoor rink and what an experience for Indy to play in their first outdoor game," said Walleye General Manager Neil Neukam. "As Kalamazoo knows and Indy will soon find out the pageantry of being part of a Winterfest classic."

The K-Wings topped the Walleye 2-1, behind 22 saves from current Assistant Coach Joel Martin, in the first-ever ECHL outdoor game December 27, 2014 in front of 11,222 fans at Fifth Third Field. Toledo faced Fort Wayne eight days later at Fifth Third Field, suffering a 3-2 shootout loss.

"Hockey players of all ages will get to play outdoors during Winterfest," said Michael Keedy, Walleye Director of Strategic Planning and Projects. "Plus, we'll have public open skating sessions each day as well for wintertime family fun."

More than 50,000 people attended events during the first Winterfest event. Visit www.toledowalleye.com/winterfest for ticket information and the full list of Winterfest events.

