K-Wings Sign Rookie Forwards Daniel D'Amico & Coale Norris, Gianni Vitali Signed to PTO

September 26, 2022







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday the signing of rookie forwards Daniel D'Amico and Coale Norris.

Kalamazoo has also signed rookie forward Gianni Vitali to a PTO contract.

D'Amico (Dee-me-co), 21, comes to Kalamazoo after a standout Junior career with the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL (2017-2022), scoring 88 goals with 85 assists and 173 penalty minutes in 254 career games played.

"Daniel had an outstanding OHL career," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "He is a hard working, talented, winger that brings scoring depth to our club."

The 5-foot 10-inch, 190-pound, Etobicoke, Ontario native was the Spitfires alternate captain last season and helped lead the team to within one win of the OHL Championship, scoring 21-points in 25 playoff games (11G, 10A) off the heels of a 58-point regular season (32G, 26A).

"I'm really excited to get my pro career going with Kalamazoo," D'Amico said. "I've heard great things about the facility & city, and I can't wait to hear the K-Wings fans rock the building."

Norris, 25, returns to his home state for his rookie season, following a collegiate career that led him to Ferris State University (2017-2021) and Bowling Green State University (2021-22). Combined, Norris scored 41 goals, added 41 assists and amassed 148 penalty minutes in 155 career games.

"Coale is a big winger that skates well," Martin said. "He plays in the tough areas and has good finish around the net."

The 6-foot 2-inch, 201 pound, forward is an Oxford, Michigan native, and transferred to Bowling Green State for his fifth year after earning the captainship nod the previous season at Ferris State.

"I'm really eager to get going and start my career with an organization that has such a long history and tradition," Norris said. "Being from the state, I know what K-Wings' fans bring and that's the most exciting thing for me."

Vitali, 25, is a Grand Rapids, Michigan native and played four years collegiately for both Trine University (2018-19) and Marian University (2019-2022). The 6-foot 2-inch, 181-pound rookie scored 28 goals and assisted on 44 others with 24 penalty minutes in 81 career games played between the two schools.

