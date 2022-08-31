K-Wings Sign Forward Brandon Saigeon

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday the signing of forward Brandon Saigeon.

Saigeon, 24, enters his third professional season after suiting up for Wheeling in 2021-22, skating in 49 games with seven goals, 14 assists and 21 penalty minutes for the Nailers.

"Brandon fills a vital role at the Center position, and he's highly motivated to prove he can be a consistent top player in this league and beyond," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach.

The 6-foot 1-inch, 190-pound, center spent his rookie campaign with the Utah Grizzlies (51 GP, 8G, 10A, 24 PIM), following a stellar Junior career that resulted in a fifth-round draft selection by the Colorado Avalanche in 2018.

"I'm really excited about coming to Kalamazoo, and I'm very impressed with the entire organization," Saigeon said. "I really enjoyed playing road trips here in the past with the passionate fans, and I'm looking forward to helping the team in any way that I can."

Saigeon is a native of Grimsby, ON, and played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Belleville Bulls, Hamilton Bulldogs and Oshawa Generals. Saigeon's standout year in Juniors came in 2017-18, when he led Hamilton to an OHL Championship, scoring 70 points (35G, 35A) in 65 games with a team-leading 18 goals in the playoffs. The following season, Saigeon amassed 92 points in 68 regular season games with 16 postseason points in Oshawa's march to the conference final.

