K-Wings Sign All-Star Defenseman Nick Bruneteau

September 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, and Head Coach Nick Bootland announced the signing of defenseman Nick Bruneteau Thursday.

Bruneteau, 28, spent the last five seasons playing in Europe, including the last three in Italy. He posted 58 points (15 goals, 43 assists) in 81 games the last two years skating with SG Cortina in the Alps Hockey League. The Omaha, Nebraska native previously played the 2015-16 season in Norway with the Stavanger Oilers and the 2016-17 campaign in Germany with the Lausitzer Fuechse.

"During these strange times, I wanted to play for an organization that I could trust," said Bruneteau. "I've known Tanner [Sorenson] since high school, he is one of my best friends and he has always had great things to say about the organization, coaches and city of Kalamazoo."

"We have had interest in signing Nick since his rookie season," said Bootland. "He is a mobile, right-shot defenseman with a great ability to escape pressure. He sees the ice really well and is a big time competitor."

Bruneteau last played in the ECHL 2014-15 when he was an All Star for the Indy Fuel, registering 38 points (3 goals, 35 assists) in 65 games. He also skated in five games for the Reading Royals at the end of the 2013-14 season following a four-year college career at the University of Vermont.

"As a player, you want to play for a coach who has great dialogue amongst his players. [Bootland] was another big reason I wanted to sign with the K-Wings," said Bruneteau. "Lastly, my family has had ties to hockey in Michigan for decades. I'm excited for my turn."

Bruneteau's grandfather Ed spent parts of seven seasons with the NHL's Detroit Red Wings in the 1940s. Nick's middle brother Matt played four seasons at Lake Superior State University from 2010-2014.

The ECHL announced earlier this off-season that the 2020-21 hockey season will be delayed with an anticipated start date of Dec. 4, 2020. The league still plans on completing a 72-game regular season. More information regarding an updated schedule will be announced accordingly at a later date.

Stay tuned for more news and player signings as the 2020-21 Kalamazoo Wings roster takes shape, by heading to kwings.com.

