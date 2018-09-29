K-Wings Set Training Camp Roster

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, released their training camp roster on Saturday evening comprised of two goaltenders, six defenseman, and ten forwards.

Training camp will being tomorrow, Sunday, September 30, at 3:30 pm. The complete roster is below.

Goaltenders:

Keegan Asmundson,Dave Desander

Defensemen:

Ben Wilson, Kyle Bushee, Eric Kattelus, Matt Joyaux, Travis Armstrong, Derek Perl

Forwards:

Chad McDonald, Wade Murphy, Kyle Blaney, Rob Darrar, Zach Diamantoni, Zach Saar, Chris Collins, Eric Ylitalo, Stephen Hrehoriak, Mitch Atkins

The K-Wings will play a pair of preseason games on October 5 and 6 against Toledo. Friday, October 5 the teams will face off at Wings Event Center. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm, with tickets only $5.

Kalamazoo Wings single game and season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com/seasontickets.

