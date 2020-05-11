K-Wings Reveal 2020-21 Home Schedule

May 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, revealed Monday the club's home schedule for the 2020-21 season at Wings Event Center.

The K-Wings play 36 regular season home games, starting with the Home Opener Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. against the Brampton Beast at Wings Event Center.

30 of Kalamazoo's 36 home games fall on the weekend, including 11 Friday games, 11 Saturday contests and eight Sundays. In addition to games against division foes Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, Indy, Toledo and Wheeling, the K-Wings host Adirondack once, Brampton twice, Idaho three times, and Wichita once.

Kalamazoo Wings 2020-21 Home Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 17 - vs. Brampton Beast

Tuesday, Oct. 27 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Oct. 30 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Sunday, Nov. 1 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Nov. 6 - vs. Idaho Steelheads

Saturday, Nov. 7 - vs. Idaho Steelheads

Sunday, Nov. 8 - vs. Idaho Steelheads

Friday, Nov. 13 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, Nov. 14 - vs. Indy Fuel

Saturday, Nov. 28 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Friday, Dec. 11 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Dec. 18 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Dec. 19 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Tuesday, Dec. 29 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Thursday, Dec. 31 - vs. Brampton Beast

Saturday, Jan. 2 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Sunday, Jan. 3 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Friday, Jan. 15 - vs. Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, Jan. 16 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Friday, Jan. 22 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Sunday, Jan. 24 - vs. Indy Fuel

Friday, Jan. 29 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Jan. 30 - vs. Indy Fuel

Wednesday, Feb. 3 - vs. Indy Fuel

Sunday, Feb. 7 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Sunday, Feb. 14 - vs. Wichita Thunder

Sunday, Mar. 7 - vs. Indy Fuel

Friday, Mar. 12 - vs. Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, Mar. 13 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Mar. 19 - vs. Adirondack Thunder

Sunday, Mar. 21 - vs. Wheeling Nailers

Wednesday, Mar. 24 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Apr. 2 - vs. Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, Apr. 3 - vs. Wheeling Nailers

Wednesday, Apr. 7 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, Apr. 10 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.

