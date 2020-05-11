K-Wings Reveal 2020-21 Home Schedule
May 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, revealed Monday the club's home schedule for the 2020-21 season at Wings Event Center.
The K-Wings play 36 regular season home games, starting with the Home Opener Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. against the Brampton Beast at Wings Event Center.
30 of Kalamazoo's 36 home games fall on the weekend, including 11 Friday games, 11 Saturday contests and eight Sundays. In addition to games against division foes Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, Indy, Toledo and Wheeling, the K-Wings host Adirondack once, Brampton twice, Idaho three times, and Wichita once.
Full and Half Season Tickets are on sale now. Visit kwings.com/tickets/ticket-membership or call 269-345-1125 for more details.
Kalamazoo Wings 2020-21 Home Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 17 - vs. Brampton Beast
Tuesday, Oct. 27 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Oct. 30 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Sunday, Nov. 1 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Nov. 6 - vs. Idaho Steelheads
Saturday, Nov. 7 - vs. Idaho Steelheads
Sunday, Nov. 8 - vs. Idaho Steelheads
Friday, Nov. 13 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, Nov. 14 - vs. Indy Fuel
Saturday, Nov. 28 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Friday, Dec. 11 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Dec. 18 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Dec. 19 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Tuesday, Dec. 29 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Thursday, Dec. 31 - vs. Brampton Beast
Saturday, Jan. 2 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Sunday, Jan. 3 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Friday, Jan. 15 - vs. Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, Jan. 16 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Friday, Jan. 22 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Sunday, Jan. 24 - vs. Indy Fuel
Friday, Jan. 29 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Jan. 30 - vs. Indy Fuel
Wednesday, Feb. 3 - vs. Indy Fuel
Sunday, Feb. 7 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Sunday, Feb. 14 - vs. Wichita Thunder
Sunday, Mar. 7 - vs. Indy Fuel
Friday, Mar. 12 - vs. Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, Mar. 13 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Mar. 19 - vs. Adirondack Thunder
Sunday, Mar. 21 - vs. Wheeling Nailers
Wednesday, Mar. 24 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Apr. 2 - vs. Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, Apr. 3 - vs. Wheeling Nailers
Wednesday, Apr. 7 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, Apr. 10 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.
