K-Wings Release 2019-20 Home Schedule

June 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI.- The Kalamazoo Wings released the home portion of the schedule for the 2019-20 season on Friday morning.

Kalamazoo will begin the 46th season in K-Wing history on October 19 as the team hosts reigning Central Division champion Cincinnati. The 36-game home schedule is made up of two Tuesday games, seven Wednesday games, ten Friday games, 12 Saturdays, and five Sundays. The home schedule can be viewed here.

This season Kalamazoo will welcome 11 different opponents to Wings Event Center. All five Central Division foes will make trips to Wings Event Center in addition to Eastern Conference and Kelly Cup champion Newfoundland, who will be making their first visit to Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo will also see Florida, and Utah make trips to Wings Event Center after the teams did not play during the 2017-18 season.

Puck drop for all non-Sunday home games will move back to 7:00pm with Sunday puck drop set for 3:00pm.

Kalamazoo Wings full season tickets are available now for the 2019-20 season! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.