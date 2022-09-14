K-Wings Re-Sign Rookies Jeremey Masella & Tanner Nagel

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday the re-signing of rookie defensemen Jeremy Masella and rookie forward Tanner Nagel.

Masella, 23, appeared in 20 games for the K-Wings last season, after being signed straight out of Carleton University on January 5. Despite limited action, Masella developed quickly in the K-Wings system, finishing the season with one goal and three assists with 24 penalty minutes.

"Jeremy brings energy and size to our back end," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "We expect him to defend well and be an impactful penalty killer."

The 6-foot 5-inch, 214-pound, Phoenix, Arizona native played five seasons in the WHL, before heading to Carleton, scoring 10 goals with 32 assists in 228 games played for Victoria and Prince Albert. Masella was also a plus-49 during those five seasons.

"Personally, I had a plan to prepare this summer specifically to match up against any guy in the league and that's what I have done," Masella said. "We're focusing on out-working opponents this season, and it should be fun with this group to do that with."

Nagel, 24, appeared in eight games last season for the K-Wings, after signing a contract out of the University of Regina on March 5. Nagel scored one goal with 22 penalty minutes during that limited action.

"Tanner is a player with a great attitude and work ethic," Martin said. "He is also a straight-line forward that has success when he plays physical."

The 6-foot, 209 pound, Mossbank, Saskatchewan native is also a product of the WHL, playing five seasons with Portland, Lethbridge and Swift Current. Following his captainship campaign with Swift Current in 2018-19, Nagel appeared in nine games with the Utah Grizzlies, registering one assist before heading to college.

"It was exciting to see the difference in style and speed last season, and I learned a lot because the other players and staff made the transition as smooth as possible," Nagel said. "It's now time to go out and battle with my teammates in front of the great fans in Kalamazoo."

Stay tuned to future releases and social media announcements, as the K-Wings continue filling their roster up until the start of Training Camp on Oct. 7.

