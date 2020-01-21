K-Wings Partner with Western Michigan University for February 15th Game

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday a partnership with Western Michigan University for the team's WMU/Esports game Saturday, February 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

This is the second annual K-Wings event centered on a partnership with Western Michigan University, involving the team giving back to the school's Legacy Scholarship Foundation. Several members of the Kalamazoo Wings staff are WMU alumni, including Governor and Director of Business Operations, Toni Lentini-Daniels, as well as Greenleaf Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer, Tim Rayman.

"As a proud alumna, it's exciting to continue this partnership and support of Western Michigan University," said Lentini-Daniels. "The fact that we are able to add the Esports element this year, involving the WMU Esports Club, is even more rewarding."

The K-Wings are offering a special WMU ticket package for the game for $30, and the team will donate $2 from every ticket package sold to Western Michigan University's Legacy Scholarship Foundation.

The package includes one ticket to the game, an exclusive K-Wings/WMU hat (shown in attached picture), a $5 concessions voucher and an entry into the team's VIP event that night, featuring comments from experts in Esports, as well as video game stations for attendees to play.

Also included in the ticket package is a free entry to win an XBOX system. The team will also donate $1 of every ticket package sold to WMU's Esports Club.

Two players on Kalamazoo's current roster, forwards Matheson Iacopelli and Justin Kovacs are also alumni of the Broncos' hockey program. Kovacs appeared in 129 games from WMU from 2011-15, while Iacopelli was a Hobey Baker Award Finalist as a sophomore for the Broncos, before signing his first pro contract with the Chicago Blackhawks organization in 2017.

Those interested in purchasing one of the K-Wings exclusive WMU Ticket Packages can do so HERE.

A full Kalamazoo Wings promotional schedule for remaining games in the 2019-20 season can be found on kwings.com.

