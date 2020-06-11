K-Wings Nominated for Seven ECHL Awards

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, have been nominated for seven 2019-20 league awards, as announced by the ECHL Wednesday.

Teams, media and fans alike can watch the ECHL Awards Show for the first time ever LIVE on the league's Facebook page at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24.

The K-Wings were nominated for Best Theme Night, specifically the team's Guinness World Record lightsaber battle from Star Wars Night last November 2. Another specific promotion Kalamazoo received honors for was the Stanley from "The Office" Ticket Package, featuring a meet and greet with actor Leslie David Baker in March, nominated for Most Creative Ticket Package.

Two individuals were named finalists for awards. K-Wings Governor and Business Operations Director Toni Lentini-Daniels was nominated for ECHL Executive of the Year, which will be announced separately from the public awards show in a meeting of the league's Board of Governors. Sales Associate Fletcher Meyers was named a finalist for the Sales Rookie of the Year, marking the second straight season Kalamazoo has been recognized in that category.

The K-Wings are also finalists for the Marketing Department of the Year and the Ticket Sales Department of the Year for Year-over-Year Growth. The first award takes into account creative and unique marketing campaigns that generate strong social media engagement and impressive walk-up sales numbers. The second award goes to a team who shows at least 10% year-over-year growth in ticket sales, including season tickets, groups and walk-up sales.

Finally, the K-Wings are up for one of the biggest awards of the year. Kalamazoo is one of five finalists for the Rising Star Award of Excellence, given to the ECHL team who shows the most year-over-year growth in total revenue, including ticket and corporate sales, food and beverage, merchandise and attendance. Kalamazoo showed an improvement in average attendance for the fifth straight season.

