K-Wings Land Free Agent Center Mitch Hults

September 3, 2020





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, and Head Coach Nick Bootland announced the signing of forward Mitch Hults Thursday.

Hults, 25, agreed to terms with the K-Wings after playing on an AHL contract with the Stockton Heat in 2019-20. The Stoughton, Wisconsin native had two assists in 12 games for the Heat, and averaged a point per game in 28 appearances (10 goals, 18 assists) with the Kansas City Mavericks.

"Mitch is a big centerman, who skates well and has high-end skill," said Bootland. "He makes his linemates better and will be counted on to play big minutes for us."

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound center has 61 points (18 goals, 43 assists) in 73 career ECHL games spent with the Mavericks, Orlando Solar Bears and Utah Grizzlies. Hults also has 35 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 82 career AHL games spent between the Heat, Syracuse Crunch and San Diego Gulls.

Hults spent two seasons at Lake Superior State University, posting 54 points (20 goals, 34 assists) in 76 games for the Lakers. He was named to the All-WCHA Second Team in 2016-17 as a sophomore, before turning pro.

The ECHL announced earlier this off-season that the 2020-21 hockey season will be delayed with an anticipated start date of Dec. 4, 2020. The league still plans on completing a 72-game regular season. More information regarding an updated schedule will be announced accordingly at a later date.

