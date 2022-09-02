K-Wings Announce 2022-23 Season Promotional Schedule

September 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced the team's 2022-23 promotional schedule Friday ahead of single game tickets going on sale next week.

Single game tickets for all 36 home games are available for purchase starting Tuesday, September 6 at Wings Event Center's Box Office and online. Wings Event Center's new Box Office hours are Tuesday thru Thursday from Noon to 4:00 p.m., and Fridays from Noon to 6:00 p.m., starting Sept. 6.

The K-Wings are also excited to announce the team will play two preseason games prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.

Kalamazoo is to host one exhibition game versus the Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14 at Wings Event Center. K-Wings Season Ticket Holders receive free admission to the game and are asked to pick up their 2022-23 Season Ticket Holder Packet, starting at 5 p.m. on game day.

All other fans are invited to witness the start of the K-Wings journey to the Kelly Cup for just $6 (same day purchases are $7). The second preseason game takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15, against the Walleye at 7:15 p.m. in Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center.

The K-Wings' 36 game home schedule features a mix of popular past promotions. Fan favorite returners are Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 4), 'Wizards, Wands & Wings Night' (Feb. 18), Pucks N' Paws (Mar. 4), and the annual New Year's Eve game (Dec. 31). Kalamazoo's exciting new promotions include Believe Night (Oct. 28), Jurassic Night (Jan.13), Survivor Night (Jan. 27), Autism Awareness Day (Nov. 27), Hockey is for Her/Hockey is for Everyone (Feb. 4), Black Heritage Celebration Night (Feb. 17), and Power Rangers Night (Apr. 1).

Kalamazoo plays five home games on its world-famous colored ice, including Orange Ice (Oct. 29), Lavender Ice/Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 23), Rainbow Ice (Jan. 13), Pink Ice (Feb. 11), and Green Ice (Mar. 17).

The 48th season of Kalamazoo Wings hockey is set to begin with the 'Home Opener' on Saturday, Oct. 22 versus the Indy Fuel at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.