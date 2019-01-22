K-Wings and Western Michigan University Announce New WMU Day Partnership

January 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI. - Building on hometown pride and Kalamazoo's strong hockey culture, the Kalamazoo Wings and Western Michigan University have announced the first ever WMU Day with the K-Wings this Sunday, January 27.

The first 1,200 fans who purchase a special game ticket package will receive a limited edition K-Wings hat co-branded in brown and gold. In addition, $2 from each ticket purchase will benefit the WMU Legacy Scholarship. The only way to obtain a hat is to be one of the first 1,200 to purchase a ticket through MyWMU.com/KWings and attend the game.

The Kalamazoo Wings will take on the Indy Fuel in an afternoon home game at Wings Event Center, with the puck drop at 3 p.m. ET. All WMU fans are encouraged to attend for a strong Bronco presence and wear school gear.

A game-only ticket option and an enhanced Stampede pre-game tailgate + ticket package are both available to fans. All prospective or current WMU students and their families, faculty and staff, alumni, donors, and fans are invited to take part in this special game which spotlights WMU in the Kalamazoo community.

The game will include interactive stations around the concourse, an instant photo station, appearances with Buster Bronco and Slappy (K-Wings mascot), WMU's Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia will perform National Anthem, Symbolic Puck Drop by WMU President Edward and Mrs. Kari Montgomery, WMU Dance and Squad, and other surprises.

WMU ticket packages are available for purchase in advance at MyWMU.com/KWings or by calling (269) 345-1125. If hat supplies remain, fans may also purchase the ticket package at the door at the Wings Event Center Box Office.

Kalamazoo Wings single game and season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com/seasontickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.