K-Mets to Open Season Tuesday against Princeton

The Kingsport Mets are set to open up their 24th season at Hunter Wright Stadium on Tuesday night, as they play host to the Princeton Rays in a three-game series. The 2018 campaign will also mark the 38th season of Mets baseball in Kingsport, Tennessee.

First year skipper Sean Ratliff will manage the 2018 K-Mets. Ratliff, who is in his fourth year of coaching at the professional level, is making the jump to manager from hitting coach, where he served in 2015 in Kingsport, and the following two years in Brooklyn. Ratliff is excited to manage this group, and believes they will be bring a winning style of play to Kingsport.

The 2018 K-Mets squad features a mix of promising newcomers and exciting returnees to Kingsport, led by 2017 New York Mets' second round pick Mark Vientos. Vientos is the number six prospect in the Mets' organization according to MLBPipeline.com and played in the last four games of the 2017 season in Kingsport, logging five hits and two RBIs.

The start times of all three games in the opening series are 6:30 PM, and the K-Mets have some exciting promotions lined up.

On Tuesday night, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a magnet schedule giveaway presented by Tennessee Lottery. In addition it's the first of our $2 Tuesdays series, sponsored by Food City, which includes $2 hot dogs, sodas, and beer. Finally, it is also Citi Group Employee Appreciation Night.

Wednesday is USSSA Night at Hunter Wright Stadium, presented by KCVB. The Mets are welcoming players, coaches, and families from USSSA to the ballpark and will recognize them in a pre-game ceremony.

Thursday concludes the set with the Rays, with Kingsport Employee Appreciation Night, where the Mets will welcome the employees of the city of Kingsport and their families.

