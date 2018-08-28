K-Mets Clinch Playoff Berth

The Kingsport Mets are back in the postseason for the first time since 2015, as they clinched the second playoff spot in the Appalachian League West Division with an 8-6 extra inning win over the Johnson City Cardinals on Monday night.

The Mets got huge performances up and down the order Monday, including a four-hit game from Domingo Martinez, and three-hit performances by Yoel Romero, Mark Vientos, and Ranfy Adon.

The game was tense for Mets fans, as the Cardinals hit a pair of homers in the seventh to turn a comfortable three-run advantage into a tie game.

Christian Tripp was able to throw two scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth to get the game into the 10th.

In the 10th with two outs, the aforementioned Adon and Romero came up with back-to-back RBI hits to give Kingsport the lead again.

Mitch Hickey came in and threw a scoreless tenth to get the save and set off a celebration at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The Mets will begin their quest for their first Appalachian League championship since 1995 on Friday as they host the Elizabethton Twins at 6:30 in Game One of the best-of-three series.

Games two and three (if necessary) in the series will be played at Elizabethton on Saturday and Sunday respectfully.

The winner of the K-Mets and Twins will take on the winner of Princeton and Bluefield for in the Appalachian League Championship Series next week.

