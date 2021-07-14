Justin Vaive & Jesse Schultz Return to Cyclones

July 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have resigned Captain and player/assistant coach Justin Vaive, along with 2019 ECHL MVP Jesse Schultz, to Standard Player Contracts for the 2021-22 ECHL season.

Vaive, 32, returns to the Cincinnati for his seventh season in a Cyclones' jersey, and his fourth while wearing a letter. The captain spent the 2020-21 season with rival-Fort Wayne, capturing a Kelly Cup with the Komets while posting six points in 13 playoff games and 18 points in 47 regular season contests.

Justin enters his 11th pro season, having split time between both the ECHL and American Hockey League (AHL), including the bulk of the 2016-17 season with Cincinnati's AHL affiliate Rochester Americans.

"Winning a championship made all the sacrifices over the past year well worth it," said Vaive. "It's taken me a decade to finally win one. Just getting a taste of winning fuels the fire to want and continue that here with the Cyclones. I can't wait to get back into Cincinnati and be able to experience the crowds that I love so much. This city has always had a soft spot in my heart and will continue too long after I retire."

Joining Vaive is veteran forward Jesse Schultz, who skated in 18 games for Greenville this past season. Schultz, 38, has clicked at over a point per game pace in his three previous seasons with the Cyclones, tallying 65 goals and 219 points across 205 regular season games.

Schultz enters his 19th professional campaign in a career that spans over 1,100 games across eight different countries. His highlight in the Queen City came in 2018-19, where an 80-point regular season earned him the ECHL MVP award.

"I've never been more excited to start a season in my career," said Schultz. "I love everything about playing in Cincinnati. I can't wait to get back and play in front of our great fans. Our goal never changes and that's to bring another Kelly Cup to this city."

"This is the first major move for our club this season," said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "You can't win without leadership and experience and these two epitomize those elements. Their careers and track records speak for themselves, and we are excited to be able to have them back leading our team in 2021-2022."

