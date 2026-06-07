Justin Rankin Shows off His Moves on a WILD TD Run
Published on June 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
Justin Rankin spins his way 61-yards to the endzone to extend the Elks lead
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Canadian Football League Stories from June 6, 2026
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