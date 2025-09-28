Justin Rankin Outruns EVERYONE for Six I CFL

Published on September 27, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Rankin gives Edmonton the lead with a 37-yard touchdown run.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.