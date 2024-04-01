Justin Michaelian, Ryan Kenny Returned to Fayetteville from ECHL

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the return of Justin Michaelian and Ryan Kenny from the ECHL.

Michaelian comes back to the Marksmen after a 19-game stint with the Reading Royals, during which he scored three goals and added an assist. The winger has laced up in six games for the Marksmen this season and registered three goals and three assists.

Kenny was called up to the Atlanta Gladiators Friday and stopped 8/9 shots in a relief performance. In 30 games with the Marksmen, Kenny has a 16-10-4 record and has a second-ranked .926 save percentage, and fifth-ranked 2.47 goals against average.

In subsequent transactions, Eric Dop and Tim Faulkner have been released.

Michaelian, Kenny and the Marksmen are back in action at the Crown Coliseum Friday and Saturday April 5 and 6 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers with playoff seeding implications.

The weekend kicks off with Golf Night presented by Putt-Putt Fun Center Fayetteville when fans can play nine free holes of putt-putt on the concourse to win prizes. Arrive early and be one of the first 1,000 fans through the doors to receive a team poster courtesy of Minuteman Press and get it signed by the players after the game.

Join the party and celebrate Marky's Birthday Bash with mascots from around the region Saturday!

Single-game tickets to the final homestand of the regular season are available at marksmenhockey.com.

