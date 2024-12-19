Sports stats



B.C. Lions

Justin McInnis 2024 CFL Highlights

December 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video


Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from December 19, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central