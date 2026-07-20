CFL Ottawa RedBlacks

Justin Hardy Comes up Massive with TD!

Published on July 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video


Ottawa Redblacks receiver Justin Hardy makes big catch to put the team's second touchdown on the board.

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 19, 2026


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