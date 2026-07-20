Justin Hardy Comes up Massive with TD!

Published on July 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Ottawa Redblacks receiver Justin Hardy makes big catch to put the team's second touchdown on the board.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 19, 2026

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