Justin Hardy Comes up Massive with TD!
Published on July 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
Ottawa Redblacks receiver Justin Hardy makes big catch to put the team's second touchdown on the board.
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 19, 2026
- Statement on the Passing of Jayden Dalke - CFL
- Roughriders Mourn the Passing of Jayden Dalke - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa RedBlacks Stories
- RedBlacks Sign Two
- RedBlacks Complete Trade with Argos
- RedBlacks Sign LB Cloyd to Practice Roster
- RedBlacks Sign DB Cumberbatch
- RedBlacks Release Vattiato