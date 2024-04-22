Justin Dean, Ian Mejia Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

April 22, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau proudly announce that OF Justin Dean and RHP Ian Mejia have been named Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week for April 16-21.

Dean, 27, paced the M-Braves last week by batting .385 with a home run, four RBI, two runs, and two stolen bases over five games. In his first 12 games this season, the Mauldin, SC native is batting .333 with a home run, double, six RBI, six walks, and nine stolen bases. Deam hit his first home run of 2024 and 17th in his Mississippi career in the ninth inning of the April 17, 5-3 win in Birmingham. He ranks third in the Southern League in batting and second in stolen bases. Dean was Atlanta's 17th-round selection in 2018 out of Lenoir-Ryne.

Mejia, 24, earned his first Double-A win in Mississippi's April 17 win over the Barons at Regions Field. Over 6.0 innings, the Tuscon, AZ native gave up one run on two hits with three walks and set a new career-high with nine strikeouts. Over Mejia's last two starts, he's held the opposition to one run on five hits, four walks, and 13 strikeouts. Mejia is 1-0 overall with a 3.29 ERA (5 ER/13.2 IP), six walks, and 16 strikeouts. He ranks among the Southern League leaders in opponent's batting average (6th, .188) and strikeouts (10th, 16). Mejia was selected by the Braves in the 11th round of the 2022 draft out of New Mexico State.

The M-Braves will enjoy a day off on Monday and then begin the second leg of the 12-game road trip on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. Game one of the six-game series with the Biscuits begins at 6:05 pm, with Mississippi sending out RHP Ian Mejia (1-0, 3.29) against RHP Logan Workman (0-0, 3.21) for Montgomery. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Mississippi returns to Trustmark Park April 30-May 5 to take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. For tickets and more information on promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

Southern League Stories from April 22, 2024

