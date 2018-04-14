Justin Anderson Promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake

April 14, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Los Angeles Angels announced Saturday that right-handed pitcher Justin Anderson has been promoted from the Double-A Mobile BayBears to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Anderson, 25, pitched in a team-high 42 games with the BayBears last year, going 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA, and made three additional appearances to begin the 2018 season. In his three outings this April, Anderson struck out eight batters while allowing just two hits and one walk in 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He also pitched seven scoreless frames with seven strikeouts in six Major League Spring Training games.

The Houston native was selected by the Angels in the 14th round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Texas at San Antonio. This is the first time Anderson has been promoted to Triple-A in his career.

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Vicente Campos has been transferred to Mobile from Salt Lake.

Campos, 25, made four starts with the BayBears during the 2016 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. He allowed nine runs, eight earned, with 15 strikeouts in 20 innings. He was promoted straight to the Majors from Mobile and made his MLB debut for the Diamondbacks on August 27, 2016. Campos pitched 5 2/3 innings of relief against the Cincinnati Reds in his only Major League appearance.

The Angels claimed Campos off waivers on November 4, 2016. He only pitched in six games with Salt Lake last year due to right elbow nerve irritation. Campos was designated for assignment on September 5, released on September 10, and re-signed on October 3. He was a non-roster invitee at Spring Training and made three relief appearances with Salt Lake to begin the 2018 season, going 1-2 with an 11.57 ERA (six runs allowed in 4 2/3 innings).

Campos, a native of La Guaira, Venezuela, previously spent time in the Mariners and Yankees organizations, prior to his time with the Diamondbacks and Angels. He was traded from Seattle to New York with Michael Pineda for Jesus Montero and Hector Noesi on January 23, 2012. The Yankees sent Campos to Arizona in exchange for Tyler Clippard on July 31, 2016.

The BayBears continue a five-game road series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Saturday at 5:35 p.m. CDT. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (Jacksonville feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on the BayBears Broadcast Network, the TuneIn Radio App, and the MiLB First Pitch App, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 5:20 p.m. CDT.

The BayBears return home Monday and host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 3. Single-game tickets and ticket packages are currently on sale. Season tickets and group and hospitality offerings for the 2018 season can be reserved by calling (251) 479-BEAR (2327).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.