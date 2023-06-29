Just Keep Winning: Grizzlies Sink Ports 12-9 In 11 Innings

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (40-30, 4-0) clawed past the Stockton Ports (27-43, 2-2) 12-9 (11) Wednesday night from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno improved to 17-4 in their last 21 contests and won their sixth consecutive game (ties season-long, all on the road). The Grizzlies improved to 5-1 in extra innings, 12-3 when a game lasts over 2 hours and 40 minutes and 26-5 at Banner Island Ballpark. The clubs combined to score 21 runs on 29 hits, 13 walks, two hit-by-pitches and three errors. There were 10 total pitchers and 30 strikeouts between the two squads. Fresno played their longest game of the year in both innings (11) and time (3:39).

The Grizzlies notched a season-high 18 hits with 10 of their 11 batters recording a hit. Five starters yielded multi-hit games and three batters relished two runs or RBI. Fresno plated four runs in the third, one run in the fourth, three runs in the fifth and four more runs in the 11th. Daniel Amaral highlighted the offense from the leadoff spot, filling up the box score. Amaral reached base five times, driving in two RBI, scoring two runs, walking twice and swiping a pair of bases. Bryant Betancourt found himself on base four times with three hits. Betancourt had a key double, two RBI and two runs. Kody Huff also reached base four times, which included three singles, one RBI and a run. Jamari Baylor and Ryan Ritter whacked doubles to right with the latter pushing the Grizzlies ahead in the 11th. Jesus Bugarin had the biggest hit of the night, a two-run homer to seal the deal in the 11th. It was the second consecutive contest that Bugarin went deep, his sixth longball of the year. EJ Andrews Jr. provided two hits (one bunt single) and an extra-innings RBI while Skyler Messinger reached base twice off the bench.

The Ports tallied 11 hits on offense with every batter reaching base safely. Three players collected multi-hit and run affairs with T.J. Schofield-Sam headlining the lineup. Schofield-Sam spanked two hits and drove in four RBI. He had a two-run double in the first and a game-tying two-run single in the eighth. Henry Bolte grabbed a pair of hits as well, including a two-run moonshot, his sixth clout of the year. Stockton took an early 5-0 lead and added three runs to knot the game at eight in the eighth. Despite their efforts, the Ports couldn't stop the roaring Grizzlies offense. Blaze Pontes (0-3) suffered the decision and Zach Agnos (2-2) received the triumph. Agnos struck out a career-best five over two strong frames of work. The teams are back in action tomorrow night from Stockton.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Daniel Amaral (3-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB, CS)

- 1B Bryant Betancourt (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- RHP Zach Agnos (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Win)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 3B T.J. Schofield-Sam (2-5, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- CF Henry Bolte (2-6, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB)

- RF Nelson Beltran (1-4, 2 R, BB, HBP)

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Both Carlos Torres and Felix Ramires tossed two scoreless innings of relief, each striking out three. Ramires allowed just his second hit to a lefty in 2023. Caleb Franzen hurled five frames with his final three innings ending with no runs scored. The Grizzlies ran out five arms and combined to punch out a season-high 17 batters.

