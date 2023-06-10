Jupiter's Comeback Falls Short in Extra Innings

The Jupiter Hammerheads' comeback falls just short on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, as the Palm Beach Cardinals take the game by a score of 8-6 in extra innings.

Palm Beach tallied three quick runs in the first inning and added two more in the third to take an early 5-0 lead. In the fourth inning, both teams scored as the Cardinals added a run and the Hammerheads got on the scoreboard. Jupiter tallied three runs to make it a 6-3 game. Javier Sanoja scored on a passed ball before Jorge Caballero came home on a wild pitch. Cristhian Rodriguez would earn an RBI after Torin Montgomery scored on a ground out.

The game would remain 6-3 until Ian Lewis connected for an RBI double in the seventh inning. Down 6-4, Jupiter tied the ballgame in the bottom of the ninth. After a lead-off single from Brett Roberts, Sanoja would make it a one-run game with an RBI triple. He would then come and score on a fielder's choice to make it a 6-6 game.

Unfortunately for the Hammerheads, Palm Beach scored twice in extra innings to take the win. Brandon Hernandez would be the hero with a two-run double for the Cardinals.

Marlins No. 8 overall prospect Jacob Miller started the game for the Hammerheads. The Ohio native pitched four innings, but tied his career high with six earned runs.

Ike Buxton would come in for relief and pitch three shutout innings allowing just one hit. The righty struck out two batters and lowered his ERA to 1.35 for the season. Following Buxton, Dale Stanavich made his 2023 debut and struck out the side for a perfect eighth inning. Kyle Crigger would pitch the final two innings for the Hammerheads.

The two Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium teams will continue their Duel of the Dean on Friday with an early noon start time for our Super Splash Day!

