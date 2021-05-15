Jupiter Wins Friday Night Slugfest

Jupiter, FLA - After being down early, the Jupiter Hammerheads rallied to beat the Palm Beach Cardinals in a high scoring affair on Friday night. Jupiter took game four in the six-game series after winning the slugfest 10-8.

Jupiter had to dig themselves out of an early 6-0 hole as Palm Beach scored four runs in the first and added two more in the second. However, the Hammerheads' offense quickly responded and scored six runs in the bottom half of the second. Doubles from Victor Mesa Jr. and Diowill Burgos, alongside a RBI single from Federico Polanco, helped erase Jupiter's early deficit.

The two teams would continue to go back-and-forth in the third inning. After Palm Beach regained the lead in the top half of the inning, Jupiter scored twice in the bottom half. First it was Troy Johnston being walked home with the bases loaded, and then Sean Reynolds who scored on a balk.

Leading 8-7, the Hammerheads scored once in the fourth inning and once again in the fifth. Polanco drove in another run, this time hitting a double in the fourth frame. In the fifth inning, it was Mesa Jr. scoring on a Burgos sacrifice fly.

After the teams combined for 17 total runs in the first five innings, both pitching staffs settled in. Only one more run would score in the game, a sacrifice fly for Palm Beach in the seventh inning.

Mesa Jr. would finish the game a homerun shy of the cycle. The Cuban native scored twice and drove in three runs in the contest. Burgos and Polanco also had strong showings, as they both finished with two RBIs.

On the mound, Justin Sterner impressed. The BYU alum pitched three innings in relief and only allowed two hits while striking out three batters. In the ninth, the Hammerheads turned it over to Justin Evans. The righty picked up his first save of the season after throwing a hitless ninth inning.

The Jupiter Hammerheads will look to keep the momentum going on Saturday night against the Palm Beach Cardinals. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm as we enjoy our first Kids Club day at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Tickets for the game and information about our Kids Club program can be found at RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com

