Jupiter Wins Close Game to Even Series in Daytona

May 20, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







The Hammerheads got back to their winning ways on Wednesday night. In a low-scoring affair, Jupiter beat the Daytona Tortugas 2-1 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

In his third start of the season, Dax Fulton had his best game with Jupiter. The Marlins No. 9 overall prospect (MLB Pipeline) racked up a season high five strikeouts in four innings of work. The lefty only allowed two hits Wednesday night.

After Fulton, the Hammerheads gave the ball over to reliever Yeremin Lara, who also had his best game in a Hammerheads uniform. The Dominican native struck out nine of the 11 batters he faced. The 22-year-old pitched 3.2 innings and picked up his first win of the season.

Justin Evans was called upon to close the game and picked up his second save of the season. The Columbus State University alum struck out four of the five batters he faced. Jupiter pitchers tallied 18 total strikeouts on Wednesday.

Offensively, Victor Mesa Jr. once again provided the spark with his second home run in the last two games. Just prior to the Mesa Jr. solo homer, Osiris Johnson got the Hammerheads on the board with a sacrifice fly. First baseman Troy Johnston also had a solid offensive game. The lefty finished 2-3 and bumped up his average to .319 on the season.

With the six-game series tied at one, the Hammerheads and Tortugas will play their next game on Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from May 20, 2021

Jupiter Wins Close Game to Even Series in Daytona - Jupiter Hammerheads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.