Jupiter Walks off Palm Beach in Extra Innings

July 22, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, Fla - After opening the series with a 5-2 win, the Jupiter Hammerheads took game two in extra innings. Facing their Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium neighbors, the Hammerheads walked off the Palm Beach Cardinals 6-5 in the 11th inning on Wednesday night.

Both teams jumped out to quick starts with five total runs scored in the first innings. Palm Beach tallied three runs while Jupiter responded with two of their own. For the Hammerheads, it was a Victor Mesa Jr RBI double, then the Cuban native later scored on a wild pitch.

Palm Beach would get two more runs across in the third inning courtesy of a two-run home run from Matt Koperniak. The outfielder's fourth blast of the season gave the Cardinals a 5-2 lead.

Jupiter would tie the game up after a three-run 7th inning. After back-to-back singles to start the inning, Dalvy Rosario would drive in Javeon Cody. Later in the inning, Zack Kone hit a two-run home run to knot everything up at five. It was the Florida native's first longball of the season after carrying 395 feet to left-center field.

The two teams would hold steady putting the contest to extra innings. The Hammerheads, unfortunately, hit into a double play in the 10th inning to extend the game.

With two outs and a runner on second base in the bottom of the 11th, Federico Polanco stepped up to the plate for Jupiter. The Dominican native put the ball in play and a fielding error from Palm Beach gave Mesa Jr. enough time to race home. As the dust settled at home plate, the umpire deemed Mesa Jr. safe and the Hammerheads stormed the field in celebration.

The Jupiter bullpen was clicking on all cylinders Wednesday night with seven scoreless innings. Joey Steele was the first to come into the game. The former 30th round pick pitched two innings of one-hit baseball while racking up three strikeouts. He lowered his ERA to an impressive 1.08 on the season. Next was Jefry Yan who struck out six of the eight batters he faced in two scoreless innings. To close things out, Jupiter turned to Sam Bordner. The 24-year-old followed suit and left the Cardinals off the scoreboard in three innings. The Columbus native picked up his third win of the season and lowered his ERA to 1.35 on the season.

The two teams will continue the series on Thursday night as Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium hosts Thirsty Thursday and Silver Sluggers at the ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.