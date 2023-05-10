Jupiter Rebounds to Win Game Two of Series

The Jupiter Hammerheads earn their first win in this Duel of the Dean over the Palm Beach Cardinals after taking Wednesday night's game 9-5.

Jupiter jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. Jorge Caballero started his 4-4 night with a 2-RBI single in the opening frame. Cristhian Rodriguez would follow Caballero's lead with an RBI single of his own.

Both teams crossed the plate in the second inning as Palm Beach scored twice and Jupiter added a run. For the Hammerheads it was Renny Hidalgo with a solo homer to left field. Hidalgo made his Hammerheads' debut count after hitting the 385-foot dinger on just the second pitch he saw.

The Hammerheads would add another in the third to make it a 5-2 game after a Harrison Spohn sac fly. Jupiter kept the offense rolling in the fourth, scoring another pair of runs. Jordan McCants and Rodriguez each earned an RBI in the frame.

Both offenses would quiet down until the 8th inning when both clubs scored twice. Palm Beach started the inning with a Darlin Moquete RBI. Moments later Leonardo Bernal would score after a Won-Bin Cho single to left field. Jupiter responded with another RBI single from Caballero, who would also score in the inning courtesy of an RBI single from Brett Roberts.

Palm Beach would add one more run in the final inning, but it wouldn't be enough to overcome the deficit.

Enmanuel De Jesus started on the mound for Jupiter. The lefty pitched two innings as he began a MiLB rehab assignment with the Hammerheads.

Manuel Medina would follow and earn his first win of the season after pitching three shutout innings for Jupiter. Breidy Encarnacion also kept the Cardinals off the scoreboard with two innings of hitless baseball out of the bullpen.

Natanael Polanco also made an appearance for Jupiter but had to leave the game due to an injury. Evan Taylor pitched the final two innings for the Hammerheads. The former Arkansas Razorback struck out three batters and allowed one unearned run on the night.

After tonight's 9-5 Jupiter win, the two Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium teams will be back in action on Thursday night. Enjoy $1, $2, and $3 beer specials and $1 soft drinks for Thirsty Thursday!

