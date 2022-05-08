Jupiter Jostles Daytona in Series Finale, 5-2

May 8, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - LF Jamal O'Guinn extended his on-base streak to nine games by reaching base four times on Sunday evening. However, Jupiter used a couple of two-run frames in the seventh and eighth to earn a series split, as the Hammerheads edged out a 5-2 victory over the Daytona Tortugas in front of 960 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Scoreless through three, Jupiter (14-13) broke the tie in the top of the fourth. With the bases empty and one out, SS Cristhian Rodríguez (1-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB, 2 SO) laced the first pitch he saw off the netting of the batting cages beyond the left-field fence. The 20-year-old's first home run of the season put the Hammerheads in front, 1-0.

In the seventh, they took advantage of a pair of defensive miscues. C José Estrada (1-3, R, BB, SO) earned a walk to start the inning and, after a strikeout, DH Javier Sanoja (0-5, R, SO) hit a tapper back to the mound. The throw to second pulled the shortstop off the bag and the subsequent throw to first to try and nab the hitter clanged off the chain link fence by the dugout. Estrada scored all the way from first, while Sanoja motored to third. A subsequent single to right from SS Kahlil Watson (1-5, RBI, SO) stretched Jupiter's cushion to 3-0.

Daytona (12-15) came back with an answer in the home half of the frame. 2B Sebastian Almonte (2-3, R, BB, SO) reached on an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Following a free pass to DH Joe DeLuca (0-3, R, BB, SO), 2B Steven Leyton (1-5, 2B, RBI, 2 SO) punched a line drive into the right field corner. Almonte scored and DeLuca halted at third on the double, putting the Tortugas within two, 3-1.

After a strikeout, consecutive walks to CF Jay Allen II (0-3, 2 BB, SO) and O'Guinn (1-2, RBI, 3 BB) chased in another run to make it a one-run affair, Jupiter made a call to the bullpen. RHP Tyler Eckberg (2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 SO) entered with the bases full and one out and induced a pop up to first and a ground out to second to keep the visitors ahead.

That was as close as the Tortugas would get, as the Hammerheads regained a three-run edge in the eighth. Rodríguez walked to start the inning and LF Jorge Caballero (2-5, R, 2 SO) followed with a single up the middle before a passed ball advanced runners to second and third. Two hitters later, 3B Angeudis Santos (1-4, 2 RBI, SO) stung a two-run single to left, giving Jupiter their three-run lead back, 5-2.

Neither starter factored into the decision on Sunday. RHP Arij Fransen (3.0 IP, H, 2 BB, 4 SO) tallied three shutout frames for Daytona, while LHP Sandro Bargallo (3.0 IP, H, 6 BB, 2 SO) did the same for Jupiter.

LHP Chandler Jozwiak (2.0 IP, 3 SO) retired all six batters he faced in relief, earning his first of the season for the Hammerheads. Eckberg recorded the game's final eight outs to collect his second save of the series and third of the season.

Despite permitting only one run, Tortugas RHP Chase Petty (3.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) suffered his second defeat out of the bullpen.

Following the league-wide off day on Monday, the Tortugas will pack up for a six-game road trip against the Clearwater Threshers, the Florida State League affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, starting on Tuesday evening. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the series opener. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:15 p.m. leading up to the 6:30 p.m. first pitch from Bay Care Ballpark.

After the six-game road swing, the Tortugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, May 17, to open up a series against the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Florida State League affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. It will be a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The Tortugas will don special pink-clad uniforms that will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. It is also a Silver Sluggers Night by Conviva, featuring special team store and concession stand deals for members, plus more. The series opener features Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.