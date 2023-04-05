Jupiter Hammerheads Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster

The Jupiter Hammerheads are excited to announce their 2023 Opening Day roster ahead of April 6th when they face the Palm Beach Cardinals to open up the Florida State League season.

The 2023 roster is led by three players in the Marlins Top-30 Prospect List according to MLB Pipeline. Leading the charge is Jacob Miller, the No. 8 overall prospect. The right-handed pitcher is known for his fastball that touches 97 MPH. The 2022 2nd round draft selection played just one game for Jupiter at the end of last season.

The Marlins' No. 15 prospect Ian Lewis is also slated to play for the Hammerheads again. The middle infielder played in 51 games before an injury cut his 2022 season short.

Marlins' No. 16 prospect Karson Milbrandt will join Miller on the mound. Like Miller, Milbrandt also made one start for Jupiter at the end of last season and was a member for the 2022 draft class going in the 3rd round. The righty also has zip to his fastball and some of the best fastball spin rates from the 2022 prep class.

There will also be plenty of familiar faces for Jupiter as over twenty players have worn a Hammerheads jersey at least once in their young professional careers.

Full Jupiter Roster:

PITCHERS: Kyle Crigger (RHP), Breidy Encarnacion (RHP), Justin Fall (LHP), Cade Gibson (LHP), Cole Kirschsieper (RHP), Yeremin Lara (RHP), Collin Lowe (RHP), Karson Milbrandt (RHP), Jacob Miller (RHP), Euri Montero (RHP), Jared Poland (RHP), Matt Pushard (RHP), Juan Reynoso (RHP), Tristan Stevens (RHP), Evan Taylor (LHP), Riskiel Taylor (RHP), and Josh White (RHP)

CATCHERS: Cameron Barstad, Jan Mercado, and Spencer Bramwell

INFIELDERS: Ian Lewis, Jordan McCants, Torin Montgomery, Cristhian Rodriguez, Javier Sanoja, and Harrison Spohn

OUTFIELDERS: Tanner Allen, Jorge Caballero, Kyler Castillo, Brett Roberts, and Noah Williamson

INJURED LIST:

7-Day IL: Jesse Bergin (RHP), Jean Reyes (RHP), Eliezer Rodriguez (LHP), Dale Stanavich (LHP), and Luis Vizcaino (RHP)

60-Day IL: Juan Diaz (LHP), Sandro Bargallo (LHP), and Delvis Alegre (RHP)

