Jupiter Hammerheads Announce 2022 Staff

JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads announce the full field staff that will be joining first-year manager Angel Espada for the upcoming 2022 season. The 2022 staff will include four new faces to Jupiter, while two members return from last season.

Leading the charge will be Angel Espada, who was previously named manager on January 13, 2022. This will be Espada's 14th season with the Marlins, most recently serving as manager for the DSL Marlins last season.

Glenn Dishman will take over as Pitching Coach for the Hammerheads. This will be his first season within the Marlins organization. In 2021, the former MLB pitcher was coaching in the MLB Draft League for the Frederick Keys in their inaugural season.

Prior to the Keys, Dishman spent five seasons working in the San Francisco Giants organization. The lefty served as Pitching Coach for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats (2020), Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels (2018-2019), and rookie level AZL Giants (2016-2017). Dishman was also the pitching coach at all levels of the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system from 2005 to 2016. The Maryland native has experience working in the Hawaiian Winter League for the North Shore Honu, and began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Ohlone College in Fremont, CA.

Before coaching, Dishman played professionally for 11-seasons after being signed by the San Diego Padres in 1993 from Texas Christian University (TCU). Dishman appeared in 33 total games for the Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, and Detroit Tigers after making his debut with San Diego in 1995.

Returning to the Hammerheads is Hitting Coach Ty Hawkins. Before joining Jupiter in 2021, the Old Dominion alum spent over two decades coaching within the New York Yankees organization. Hawkins also coached collegiately with Vanderbilt University and the University of Illinois before joining affiliated baseball.

Another new face in Jupiter will be Nathan Mikolas, who is tabbed as the Defensive Coach. The former outfielder worked as the defensive coach for the FCL Marlins in 2021. The former third-round draft pick by the Yankees also spent two years with the Batavia Muckdogs, one as the hitting coach (2020) and one as the defensive coach (2019).

Returning to the Hammerheads alongside Hawkins is Athletic Trainer Sandy Krum. This will be Krum's 24th season in baseball and fourth with the Marlins organization. Before the Fish, Krum worked with the Cincinnati Reds (1986-1989), Pittsburgh Pirates (1990-2000), and Chicago Cubs (2001-2004). The Chicago native has won two Athletic Trainer of the Year awards since working in baseball.

Krum was also an Athletic Trainer on numerous hit television shows with NBC and CBS, including The Biggest Loser, The Amazing Race, American Gladiators, and Losing It with Jillian Michaels among others. Krum graduated with his Athletic Training degree from Ohio University in 1986 and is a licensed, certified athletic trainer of the National Athletic Trainers Association.

Brandon Remalia will be the Strength and Conditioning coach this upcoming season for the Hammerheads. The Frostburg State University graduate was the Rehab Strength and Conditioning Coach at the complex last season and is certified by the National Strength & Conditioning Association as a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist (CSCS).

Rounding out the field staff is Victor Di Diego, who will serve as the Hammerheads' Video Manager. The Palm Beach native previously worked as a Jupiter Clubhouse Assistant in 2019 and was an Operations Assistant at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in 2021. Di Diego earned his bachelor's degree in Management in 2018 and a master's of Sports Business Management at the University of Central Florida (UCF).

The Jupiter Hammerheads kick-off the 2022 campaign at home versus the Palm Beach Cardinals on April 8th. Secure your Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Individual Game tickets to see all the action this season at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

