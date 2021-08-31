Jupiter Falls to St. Lucie in Game One

In the opening game of their six-game series, the St. Lucie Mets outlast the Jupiter Hammerheads 8-7 on Tuesday night. The two clubs are vying for the top spot in the division as the Hammerheads now hold just a half-game lead over the Mets.

Both offenses dominated the game as the two teams combined for 28 hits on Tuesday.

Jupiter scored runs in the first three innings but would still trail 4-5 courtesy of a five-run second inning from St. Lucie. For the Hammerheads, Victor Mesa Jr. collected another RBI with his 19th double. While Paul McIntosh hit his second professional homer. In the third, Bennett Hostetler and Tanner Allen would each drive in a run.

Jupiter's offense would strike again in the seventh inning. To close the gap, Hostetler connected for his second home run of the season. Shortly after the North Dakota State alum's blast, a Davis Bradshaw triple would score another run. Bradshaw would come around to score after a sac-fly from McIntosh.

Tuesday's starter for the Hammerheads was Miami Marlins' 11th-round pick, Jesse Bergin. The UCLA product was making his full-season debut and pitched three innings while collecting two strikeouts.

Following Bergin was Matt Givin, who pitched three innings of relief. The righty allowed just two hits and struck out four batters. This was Givin's 15th appearance this season for the Hammerheads.

Evan Brabrand and Robinson Martinez would close out the game for Jupiter. Brabrand pitched 1.2 innings, while Martinez pitched the final 1.1.

With the division race tighter than ever this season, the two teams will play the second game of the series on Wednesday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm tomorrow at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

