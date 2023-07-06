Jupiter Drops Wednesday's Game in Extra Innings

The Jupiter Hammerheads fall short in extra innings to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Wednesday night in Jupiter. In the tenth inning, the Mighty Mussels outlasted the Hammerheads 4-3 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Both teams scored their first run in the third inning. For the Hammerheads, it was Brett Roberts sliding home after a wild pitch from Ft. Myers starter Ben Ethridge.

Tied at 1-1, Jupiter took a brief lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with Jordan McCants secured an RBI. After a leadoff double from Sam Praytor and a single from Roberts, McCants was able to drive in Praytor on a groundout.

The Mussels tied the game in the sixth inning. The two clubs would remain deadlocked at two into extra innings. In the tenth, the Mighty Mussels scored a pair of runs. The first came on a sac bunt from Mikey Perez, and the second was courtesy of a Maddux Houghton RBI double.

Jupiter would make things interesting in extras. McCants tallied another RBI with a single to drive in Noah Williamson. With McCants on 3rd and Javier Sanoja on first, the Hammerheads were threatening before a sharp groundout to the first basemen ended the contest.

At the plate, both McCants and Praytor ended the night with multi-hit games.

Juan De La Cruz started the game on the mound for Jupiter. The 18-year-old had a career high in strikeouts after fanning seven Mighty Mussels. The Dominican native allowed just one run in four innings.

Euri Montero would come in for relief, and pitch 1.2 innings before Riskel Tineo would take over. Montero and Tineo combined for four innings and allowed just one run with four total strikeouts. Dale Stanavich would pitch the final two frames but would allow two runs (none earned).

The two clubs will play their third of six on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Join for Thirsty Thursday with $1, $2, and $3 beers.

