Jupiter Drops Third-Straight Game to Tampa in 6-1 Loss Saturday Night

May 25, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (24-20) suffer their third consecutive loss to the Tampa Tarpons (17-27) losing by a final score of 6-1 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, the Hammerheads can't win the series for the fourth series in a row, which they have not accomplished since sweeping the Dunedin Blue Jays in six games between April 23-28.

The Tarpons struck first in the top of the first inning against Jupiter starting pitcher Noble Meyer (L, 2-2). With Roderick Arias on first base with a one-out single, Dylan Jasso hit a two-run home run, his fifth of the season, to left field to make it an early 2-0 lead. After the first inning, both Meyer and Tampa starting pitcher Ryan Harvey (W, 2-2) would trade zeroes on the scoreboard through the top of the fifth inning.

Meyer finished his outing with five innings pitched, two runs, two hits, three walks, and a new career-high 11 strikeouts, including a stretch of six in a row between the second and third innings. For Meyer, the two earned runs allowed in the first inning were the first two earned runs allowed in the month of May across four starts. It was also the fifth consecutive of five innings pitched for the Marlins top prospect.

The Hammerheads would score their only run in the bottom of the fifth inning off of Harvey. Colby Shade was hit by a pitch, stole second base, and advanced to third base on a throwing error to lead things off for the Hammerheads in the frame. With one out, Yeral Martinez broke his bat on a sacrifice fly to center field scoring Shade to make it a 2-1 deficit.

However, in the top of the sixth inning, the Tarpons would add some cushion to their lead scoring three runs, all with two outs, to increase the Tampa lead to 5-1. Tampa would finish the scoring for the game in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI double by Jackson Castillo to make it 6-1 which held on for the final score as Jupiter loses their third-straight game.

JT Mabry finished the day by going 2-for-3 at the plate and had two of the four hits for Jupiter. The Hammerheads have only scored two runs and recorded 15 hits during this three-game losing skid.

The Hammerheads will look to earn a series split in the series finale on Sunday, May 26th. Jake Brooks (3-0, 1.91 ERA) will get the start on the mound for Jupiter with first pitch scheduled for noon.

