Jupiter Drops 2023 Season Opener

April 6, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







The Jupiter Hammerheads drop their first game of 2023 to their Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium neighbors, the Palm Beach Cardinals. The Cardinals beat the Hammerheads by a score of 7-2 on Thursday night under the lights.

The Hammerheads struck first scoring a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Ian Lewis, the Marlins No. 15 overall prospect on MLB Pipeline, scored Jupiter's first run of 2023 when he came home on a passed ball. Moments later Jorge Caballero would score thanks to a sacrifice fly from Harrison Spohn.

The two run for Jupiter would only hold for an inning as the Cardinals plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Palm Beach would tack on a run in the sixth and another in the eighth to take the game 7-2.

On the mound, the Marlins No. 16 overall prospect Karson Milbrandt got the start for Opening Day. The righty went four strong innings in his 2023 debut, allowing two hits and two earned runs. The former third-round draft pick struck out four Cardinals as well.

Colton Hock, who is with Jupiter on a Minor League rehab assignment, also pitched but left early due to an injury. Cade Gibson and Evan Taylor also made their first appearances in the young 2023 season.

The Hammerheads and Cardinals will play again tomorrow night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The first pitch is slated for 6:30 PM. Stick around after the game for our first postgame fireworks show.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.