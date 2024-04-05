Jupiter Announces 2024 Opening Day Roster

April 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - In conjunction with the Miami Marlins, the Jupiter Hammerheads are excited to announce their Opening Day roster in advance of Friday night's game.

The 28-man roster has a lot of familiar faces, as 20 members of the 2024 team helped the Hammerheads win their first Florida State League championship last season. Jupiter will also welcome OF Victor Mesa Jr. and RHP Justin Evans to begin the season as both begin MiLB Rehab Assignments.

The Hammerheads feature seven players from the Marlins Top-30 Prospect List according to MLB Pipeline, including RHP Noble Meyer (No. 1), LHP Thomas White (No. 2), INF Brock Vradenburg (No. 17), OF John Cruz (No. 20), OF Mark Coley II (No. 23), LHP Emmett Olson (N0. 29), and RHP Nigel Belgrave (No. 30).

The complete roster led by Manager Nelson Prada is listed below:

PITCHERS (16 + 1 Rehab): Nigel Belgrave, Jake Brooks, Julio DiLone, Josh Ekness, Justin Evans, Collin Lowe, Xavier Meachem, Noble Meyer, Chris Mokma, Euri Montero, Emmett Olson, Juan Reynoso, Jhoniel Serrano, Tristan Stevens, Riskiel Tineo, Brandon White, Thomas White

CATCHERS (3): Ryan Ignoffo, Carmine Lane, Sam Praytor,

INFIELDERS (6): Tony Bullard, Jesus Hernandez, Yeral Martinez, Jordan McCants, Cristhian Rodriguez, Brock Vradenburg

OUTFIELDERS (5 + 1 Rehab): Mark Coley II, John Cruz, Jake DeLeo, Renny Hidalgo, Victor Mesa Jr., Colby Shade

Jupiter will begin their quest to repeat on Friday, April 5th against the Palm Beach Cardinals as the road team. The Hammerheads will play their first home game on Tuesday, April 9th. Tickets for the 2024 Florida State League season are on sale now. Click here for more information regarding tickets and season-long packages.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.