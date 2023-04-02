Jung, Pacheco Headline Whitecaps '23 Roster

Comstock Park, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps will have numerous familiar faces returning to the club, including five members of Detroit Tigers Top 30 prospect lists to highlight the clubs' initial 2023 roster unveiled in conjunction with the Tigers on Saturday.

Headlining this year's Whitecaps roster are a pair of infielders in 2022 12th overall pick Jace Jung and 2021 second-round selection Izaac Pacheco, who rank as the Tigers #2 and #14 prospects, respectively, according to MLB Pipeline.

Jung entered the Tigers system considered a Top-5 hitter in college baseball after a prolific career at Texas Tech University. The native of San Antonio, Texas, was the 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year and joined the 'Caps for 30 games to end the 2022 season. The 22-year-old, who played each game as a second baseman, posted a .373 on-base percentage with six doubles and 13 RBI.

Pacheco played most of the 2022 campaign at Low-A Lakeland before an 18-game stint with West Michigan to conclude the year. The towering 20-year-old blasted 12 homers and drove in 59 runs in 106 games between the two Class-A levels, as well as driving in 13 runs in 18 games with the Whitecaps before seasons end.

Other highly regarded players headed to West Michigan include 19-year-old outfielder Roberto Campos (#15 by MLB Pipeline), pitcher Tyler Mattison (#28 by MLB Pipeline), and catcher Eliezer Alfonzo (#30 by Baseball America) to round out some of the prospects headed to West Michigan.

Among the returnees, Austin Murr, who hit .344 in 25 games to end the 2021 season and played in 113 games with the 'Caps last season, returns with starting pitcher Keider Montero, who posted a 1.54 ERA in his final seven games with the 'Caps in 2022. The bullpen returns a dynamic duo of lefties who ranked first and second in the Midwest League in games pitched last year. Lefty Gabe Sequeira went 5-3 and posted a 3.12 ERA in 46 contests, while closer Andrew Magno pitched in 47 games while collecting 12 saves and striking out 62 batters in 49 innings.

"With the experience of the roster coming back to West Michigan, fans are going to be excited," Whitecaps Vice President and General Manager Jim Jarecki said. "It was a very completive team last year that returns to West Michigan with a level of familiarity that should pay dividends throughout the summer."

Among the initial Whitecaps 30-player active roster, 23 players have played with the 'Caps in previous years. Starting pitcher Wilkel Hernandez pitched for the 'Caps during the 2019 season, while reliever Angel Reyes, who played most of the past three full seasons as a vital member of the Whitecaps bullpen, is also headed back to Comstock Park.

Brayan Peña, who managed the Whitecaps during the past two seasons, and was named the best managerial prospect in the Midwest League last year by Baseball America, returns to LMCU Ballpark with a few familiar faces of his own, including hitting coach C.J. Wamsley and athletic trainer Sean McFarland. Pitching coach Dan Ricabal joins them as a Whitecaps first-timer, along with Pitching Coach Associate Trevor Fitts, Bench Coach Tim Garland, and Strength Coach Paul Synenkyj.

"I'm excited to have such a wealth of experience and talent within our coaching staff, led by Brayan Peña returning for his third season," Jarecki said. "Between our coaches this year, we've got as much collective experience as any year in recent memory."

The Whitecaps scheduled season opener takes place at LMCU Ballpark on Thursday, April 6, against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 6:35 pm. The home opener and three additional dates in May include Family Fare Fireworks and several other promotions with food and fun! A limited number of multi-game, group, and individual tickets for games in April and May are still available.

