June Western Conference Player of the Month: A'ja Wilson
Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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A'ja Wilson claims her second Western Conference #KiaPOTM honors after a MONSTER June:
26.5 PPG 10.3 RPG 2.9 APG
#KiaPOTM | #WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026
- Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve Named WNBA Coach of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- Lynx Guard Olivia Miles Named WNBA Rookie of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- A'ja Wilson Earns Record 15th Career WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named June Eastern Conference Player of the Month - Indiana Fever
- Clark Continues to Re-Write Record Books, Earns Another Accolade - Indiana Fever
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 7.2.26 - Seattle Storm
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