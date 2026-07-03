June Western Conference Player of the Month: A'ja Wilson

Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

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A'ja Wilson claims her second Western Conference #KiaPOTM honors after a MONSTER June:

26.5 PPG 10.3 RPG 2.9 APG

#KiaPOTM | #WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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